Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.32% of Euronet Worldwide worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.05. 13,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,321. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.