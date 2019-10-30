Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 1,113,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,331 shares of company stock valued at $880,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

