Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,622. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 643,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,446. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

