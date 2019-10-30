Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 65,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.79.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

