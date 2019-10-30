Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 594,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 57,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,710,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $294.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

