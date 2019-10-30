Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,132. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

