EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EXACT Sciences traded as low as $83.07 and last traded at $84.01, approximately 8,858,052 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 1,797,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.