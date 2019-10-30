Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 1,963,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

