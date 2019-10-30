Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,417 ($31.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,481.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

