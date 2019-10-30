Extended Stay America (STAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Extended Stay America has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.00-1.10 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

