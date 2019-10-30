Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,169.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,407,137 shares of company stock valued at $812,471,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.25. 24,274,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,716,957. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $540.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

