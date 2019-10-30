Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 5,341,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,502. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.1% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,705,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 513,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

