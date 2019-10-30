FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 386 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $138.04. 2,112,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,519. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

