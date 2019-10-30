FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Shares of 1,092 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,896,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $442,334,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.09.

NYSE EL traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.15. 2,046,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

