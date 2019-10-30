FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 100,636 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after purchasing an additional 226,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after purchasing an additional 214,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,598,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849,586. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $67.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

