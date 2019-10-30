FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 1,508,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,805,192. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,331 shares of company stock valued at $880,603. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

