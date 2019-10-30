Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,679. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,622 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

