FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.98. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

