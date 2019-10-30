Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.32-6.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.88.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

