Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 122.9% in October

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the September 15th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.