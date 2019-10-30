Financial Survey: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.44 -$64.00 million N/A N/A GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A currently has a consensus target price of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.44% 0.19% 0.13% GTY Technology N/A -28.90% -11.73%

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats GTY Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

