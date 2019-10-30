Financial Survey: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.85% 0.67% 0.41% Autodesk 1.95% -59.32% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $497.64 million 3.02 $22.50 million $1.70 86.26 Autodesk $2.57 billion 12.44 -$80.80 million $0.11 1,323.55

MicroStrategy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autodesk. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autodesk 2 4 14 0 2.60

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.38%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given MicroStrategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Autodesk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

