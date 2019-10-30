FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

