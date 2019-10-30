FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

