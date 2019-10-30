FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

VZ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 4,380,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,571. The company has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

