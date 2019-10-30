FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.22 million.

FEYE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 245,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.72.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

