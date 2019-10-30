First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBNC. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 98,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

