First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.