First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. 773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,917. The stock has a market cap of $507.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.62. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

