First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 8.3%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 462,030 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 816,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $137.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

