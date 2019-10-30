First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Earnings Results

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,374. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,620. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

