First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

