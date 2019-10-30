First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Aaron's Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

