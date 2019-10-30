First Quadrant L P CA Has $177,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

In other AutoNation news, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,324 shares of company stock worth $4,974,535. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

