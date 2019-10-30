First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 282.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $64,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at $318,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $1,257,361. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $693.96 million, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

