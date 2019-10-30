First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $121,000 Investment in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Novocure stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $98.70.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $1,973,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,288.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $361,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,633 shares of company stock worth $35,630,922 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

