First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,118 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

