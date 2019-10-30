First Quadrant L P CA Sells 82,470 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 82,470 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

In other news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,255 shares of company stock worth $721,896 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.