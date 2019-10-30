First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. 1,251,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,884. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,146 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $3,370,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $242,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

