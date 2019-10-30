First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:FPF remained flat at $$23.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 64,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,696. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

