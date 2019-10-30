FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

NYSE:FE opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

