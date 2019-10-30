Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $722,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,166,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after acquiring an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.28.

NVS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

