Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $385.32 Million Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,505,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780,107 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $385,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5,901.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 10,260,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089,486 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 7,260,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,378,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

