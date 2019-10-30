Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $567.50 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Rio Tinto worth $567,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 99.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 70,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 853,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

