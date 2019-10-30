Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Walmart worth $1,295,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 418,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 51.3% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Walmart by 73.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 93,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 1,513,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,180. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

