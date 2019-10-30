Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,060,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.