Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Gap Down to $37.66

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.26, but opened at $37.66. Flagstar Bancorp shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 4,927,700 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.