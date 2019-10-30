FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0222 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. FlypMe has a market cap of $390,738.00 and $50.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00219613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.01469170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00121743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

