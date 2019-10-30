FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

NYSE GDOT opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.