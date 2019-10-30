FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

